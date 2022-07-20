Eddie Vedder Pearl Jam 2021
Pearl Jam Cancel A Concert After Wildfire Smoke Damages Eddie Vedder's Throat

Tonight, Pearl Jam was supposed to perform in Vienna, Austria. However, their previous performance, at Lollapalooza Paris on July 17, left Eddie Vedder worse for wear, which the band revealed today while canceling the Vienna show.

In their message, the band notes that smoke from a massive wildfire in France, along with heat and dust, was detrimental to Vedder’s voice, writing, “To all those who were anticipating a great Pearl Jam show tonight in Vienna, we were too. However, due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged. He has seen doctors and had treatment but as of yet, his vocal cords have not recovered.”

The post goes on to note, “This is brutal news and horrible timing…for everyone involved. Those who work so hard to put on the shows as well as those who give their precious time and energies to attend…. As a band, we are deeply sorry and have tried to find options to still play. And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time…”

So far, the band has not canceled any other upcoming concerts beyond the Vienna concert.

