It’s no question the music industry has been greatly impacted by the coronavirus. As the music industry suffers, as does music journalism. That’s why the veteran indie outlet Stereogum has launched a new compilation series in order to help them stay afloat. Titled Save Stereogum: An ’00s Covers Comp, the publication has tapped many big-name musicians, like Run The Jewels’ El-P and The National, to offer covers from throwback songs as part of the compilation.

Stereogum founder Scott Lapatine recently outlined how the pandemic has affected their publication in a Twitter thread. Lapatine bought the site back from former parent company Billboard in January, just months before the pandemic hit the US. “We risk shutting down before we even got a chance to get going as an independent entity,” Lapatine wrote. “We have a plan to modernize and just need to survive this tough time in order to execute it.” Now, Stereogum’s founder has asked 44 of his favorite musicians to share covers and help crowdsource funds for their website.

Along with El-P and The National, the list of 44 musicians includes the likes of Waxahatchee, Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Mac DeMarco, Soccer Mommy, Car Seat Headrest, and many more. Those who donate to Stereogum’s crowdsourcing campaign will receive the compilation, artwork, and liner notes.

