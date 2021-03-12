The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards kicks off this weekend, which means Phoebe Bridgers is getting ready to watch the ceremony as a first-time nominee. She’s up for four Grammys this year, thanks to her acclaimed sophomore album Punisher, including Best New Artist, Best Alternative Album, Best Rock Song and Best Rock Performance for her track “Kyoto.” Ahead of this weekend’s ceremony, Bridgers sat down with venerable singer Elton John to discuss her nominations — and John really wants her to win.

Bridgers was a recent guest on John’s radio show Rocket Hour. Speaking about Punisher, John praised it as “a wonderful record of melancholy.” “Your album is like an old friend. It’s like a Tapestry,” he said, comparing it to Carole King’s iconic 1971 effort. “I have records in my life that are reference points and I think Punisher‘s one of those reference points. I can’t pay you a bigger compliment than that.”

Closing off their conversation, John wished Bridgers luck with the ceremony this weekend by saying he’ll “hit someone” if she doesn’t end up winning. “Good luck with the Grammys,” he said. “If you don’t win at least one, I’m going to hit someone.”

John isn’t the only legendary musician Bridgers has worked with recently. Earlier this week, the singer announced that she’ll be joining on a collaborative version of Paul McCartney’s McCartney III, where she’ll cover his track “Seize The Day.”

Bridger’s episode of Rocket Hour premieres on March 13 at noon ET, so when it’s available, check it out here.