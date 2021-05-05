After nearly all live music events were canceled in 2020, music festivals everywhere are setting their sights for a return in the fall. UK’s End Of The Road festival is no different. Officially unveiling their 15th anniversary 2021 lineup, End Of The Road announces headliners like Arlo Parks, Whitney, and Little Simz.

This year’s event takes place from September 2 to 5 at the Larmer Tree Gardens in Dorset, England. End Of The Road festival’s lineup, along with Arlo Parks, Whitney, and Little Simz, includes indie acts like Hot Chip, King Krule, Sleaford Mods, Tune-Yards, The Comet is Coming, Tinariwen, Arab Strap, Songhoy Blues, Girl Band, Shirley Collins And The Lodestar Band, Field Music, Squid, Black Country New Road, Dry Cleaning, Richard Dawson, Warmduscher, Anna Meredith, Jane Weaver, Kikagaku Moyo, Altin Gun, and many more.

In a statement about this year’s festival, End Of The Road said they tried to keep their 2021 lineup as similar as possible to their canceled 2020 event, but some musicians weren’t able to make it:

“We worked really hard to bring you our 2020 line-up in 2021, but the world had other ideas. Much has changed since we announced our 2021 line-up in December and some of our pals from across the pond are no longer able to make it. Determined to bring you the best party this summer, we rolled up our sleeves and got to work curating an exciting new line-up. Feast your eyes on our new additions for 2021 and already familiar names.”

Check out End Of The Road festival’s full lineup below.

Late release tickets to on sale May 20 at 6 a.m. ET. Get them here.