Atlanta-based songwriter Faye Webster is entering a new chapter. It started when Webster wrote her new single “Cheers,” which she notes is a standout track on her forthcoming LP. The singer dropped the song Tuesday and with it, she officially announced her upcoming album, I Know I’m Funny Haha.

The acerbic single arrives alongside an equally-witty visual. As Atlanta’s dirt bike crew Real Bike Life Only pops wheelies behind her, Webster delivers tongue-in-cheek lyrics about how her love interest writes song about someone else. The song is grittier than much of the tracks heard on Webster’s breakout 2019 album Atlanta Millionaire’s Club. It’s held up by grumbling guitar chords which offer an intentional contrast to Webster’s airy vocals.

Speaking about how “Cheers” marks a new era of songwriting, Webster says:

“This song has always felt like a standout from the record to me. It was the kind of song where you’re like ‘oh yeah, this is the one. Right after the first take. It felt different to me and it made it feel like I was entering a new era and chapter for myself. It’s kind of the outlier on the record but at the same time is still so original and identifying to myself. Also it just makes me feel like a badass for once.”

Watch Webster’s “Cheers” video above and check out her I Know I’m Funny Haha album art and tracklist below, as well as Webster’s upcoming tour dates.

1. “Better Distractions”

2. “Sometimes”

3. “I Know I’m Funny Haha”

4. “In A Good Way”

5. “Kind Of”

6. “Cheers”

7. “Both All The Time”

8. “A Stranger”

9. “A Dream With A Baseball Player”

10. “Overslept” Feat. Mei Ehara

11. “Half Of Me”

09/07 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Bar

09/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09/09 — Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi

09/13 — Detroit, MI @ El Club

09/14 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

09/15 — Buffalo, NY @ 9th Ward

09/17 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

09/18 — Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music

09/20 — Boston, MA @ Sinclair

09/21 — New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

09/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry

09/24 — Washington D.C. @ Union Stage

09/25 — Charlottesville, VA @ The Southern

09/27 — Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

09/29 — Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

09/30 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

I Know I’m Funny Haha is out 6/25 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.