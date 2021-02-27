The last we heard from Swedish sister band First Aid Kit, they released their critically-acclaimed 2018 album Rumors. Now, the duo are returning to commemorate the work of the late songwriter Leonard Cohen in a big way.

First Aid Kit announced the 20-track live tribute album Who By Fire Friday. It was was recorded across two nights at the Royal Dramatic Theater in Stockholm in 2017 with the help of fellow Swedish guest musicians, an eight-person band and string section, two actors, as well as a 20-plus person choir on two of the songs. According to press materials, Who By Fire not only includes covers of Cohen’s music, but is also a “theatrical staging” of Cohen’s songs, poems, and letters.

About the project, First Aid Kit said in a statement:

“We recently listened back to this concert and realized that this was something out of the ordinary for us. It was a challenge to create a performance that wasn’t centered around First Aid Kit songs. It was something we’d never done before, but everything came together so well. Dwelling deeply into Cohen’s world was a pleasure, he was so prolific as both a poet and a songwriter, and everything he ever put out held a very strong standard. He cared immensely for his work. The band, the guest artists, the atmosphere on stage…everyone had a great passion and it felt magical. This is definitely a record that is best enjoyed listening to back-to-back with no interruptions. Allow yourself to just disappear into Cohen’s world for a little while. We decided not to edit any of the performances. The flaws are part of the live experience. In a time when you sadly can’t go to an actual physical live show, you can listen to this and imagine you were there…”

Listen to the lead single “Suzanne” above and find First Aid Kit’s Who By Fire cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Tired”

2. “Suzanne”

3. “Sisters of Mercy”

4. “Who by Fire / As The Mist Leaves No Scar”

5. “Twelve O’Clock Chant”

6. “Everybody Knows”

7. “Avalanche”

8. “The Future”

9. “Chelsea Hotel No.5”

10. “You Want It Darker”

11. “If It Be Your Will”

12. “The Asthmatic”

13. “Famous Blue Raincoat / Anthem”

14. “Show Me The Place”

15. “Hallelujah”

16. “Prayer for Messiah”

17. “Bird on the Wire”

18. “Who by Fire”

19. “So Long Marianne”

20. “You’d Sing Too”

Who By Fire is out 3/26 via Sony Sweden/Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.