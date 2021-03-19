Fleet Foxes surprise-released Shore last year, and now, they’ve finally released physical editions of the album. To mark the occasion, the group has shared a digital-only expanded edition of the album, which adds acoustic versions of three album highlights: “Sunblind,” “Featherweight,” and “Going-To-The-Sun Road.”

Robin Pecknold previously told Apple Music of “Sunblind,” “I knew I wanted it to be kind of a mission statement for the record — kind of cite-your-sources energy a little bit. And then find a way to get from this list of names of dead musicians that I’m inspired by — whose music has really helped me in my life — to somewhere that felt like you were taking the wheel and doing something with that feeling. Or trying to live in honor of that, at least in a way that they’re no longer able to, or in a way that carries their point of view forward into the future. ‘Sunblind’ is like giving the record permission to go all these places or something. Once it felt like it was doing that, then the whole record kind of made more sense to me, or felt like it all tied into each other in a way that it hadn’t when that song wasn’t done.”

Listen to the acoustic versions of “Sunblind,” “Featherweight,” and “Going-To-The-Sun Road” above and stream the full expanded edition of Shore below. Also revisit our recent interview with Pecknold here.