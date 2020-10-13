Fleetwood Mac have managed to keep themselves at least in the back of music fans’ minds over the decades, but the group is currently in the midst of their most significance pop culture relevance in a while.

Last month, a viral TikTok video — of Nathan Apodaca drinking cranberry juice while riding a skateboard and listening to the band’s “Dreams” — brought a lot of renewed interest to the group, which caused streams and sales of “Dreams” to skyrocket. These increased spins have now led to some honest-to-goodness chart noise: On the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated October 17, “Dreams” (a former No. 1 single) places at No. 21.

This is the first time “Dreams” has been on the charts since its original chart run in 1977, over 40 years ago. The song just had its best weekly US streams and download sales totals ever, racking up 13.4 million streams (up 54 percent) and 22,000 downloads sold (up 197 percent).

The band’s Mick Fleetwood has expressed his gratitude to Apodaca, as he got the chance to speak directly to the new TikTok star last week, saying, “We owe you and it’s such a celebration of everything. It’s so joyous and fun and I was just lead right into it. […] I just want to say, outside of Fleetwood Mac, we owe you. It’s such a great story and so needed in days that are challenging. I’ve heard you speaking and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Congratulations on a wild, wild skateboard journey that has led us to talking today. I hope Stevie [Nicks]’s watching. She’s going to be overjoyed.”

Listen to “Dreams” below.