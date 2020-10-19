2020 has been unexpectedly prosperous for Fleetwood Mac. The band is one of the most beloved groups of their era, yes, but nobody could have seen their revival coming, especially since it came courtesy of a guy drinking cranberry juice while riding a skateboard and listening to their song. Alas, that’s 2020 for you, and that viral TikTok video propelled “Dreams” (once a No. 1 single) back onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, Rumours, the legendary album from which “Dreams” originated, is back on the charts as well, and it’s really high up.

On the Billboard 200 chart dated October 24, Rumours is No. 7 (up from No. 13 last week), which puts it in the top 10 for the first time since 1978, 42 years ago. After the album’s release, it spent 31 nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1, which is a record number of weeks atop the list for an album by a duo or group. So, with its 32nd week, Rumours extends that lead. The last time Rumours was in the top 10 was on the February 18, 1978 chart, and the last time it ranked at No. 7 or higher was on the February 11, 1978 chart (on which it was No. 7).

The band shared the news and offered a simple reaction, writing on Twitter, “What a week! Thank you all.”

What a week! Thank you all. https://t.co/LizV4qgGRo — Fleetwood Mac (@fleetwoodmac) October 19, 2020

The band has fully embraced Nathan Apodaca’s viral moment by participating themselves, as Stevie Nicks and Mick Fleetwood have both made response videos.