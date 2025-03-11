Florry‘s 2023 album The Holey Bible was one of our favorites from that year. Now, the twangy group is back with a new album, Sounds Like…
“The Jackass theme song was actually a really big influence on the new album,” bandleader Francie Medosch said about Sounds Like… in a statement, which should be true of more albums. Besides The Minutemen, you can also hear the country-rock influence of The Band and Silver Jews; the album was produced by Colin Miller, a bandmate of MJ Lenderman.
Listen to rollicking first single “Hey Baby” above, and check out Sounds Like…‘s tracklist and Florry’s upcoming tour dates below.
Florry’s Sounds Like… Album Cover Artwork
Florry’s Sounds Like… Tracklist
1. “First It Was A Movie, Then It Was A Book”
2. “Waiting Around To Provide”
3. “Hey Baby”
4. “Sexy”
5. “Truck Flipped Over ’19”
6. “Big Something”
7. “Dip Myself In Like An Ice Cream Cone”
8. “Say Your Prayers Rock”
9. “Pretty Eyes Lorraine”
10. “You Don’t Know”
Florry’s 2025 Tour Dates: The Sounds Like… Tour
06/05 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (Showcase Lounge)
06/06 — Montreal QC @ la Sotteranea
06/07 — Toronto, ON @ The Baby G
06/08 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hal
06/10 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe
06/11 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
06/12 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas
06/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry
06/14 — Madison, WI @ Gamma Ray Bar
06/16 — Des Moines, IA @ Raccoon Motel
06/17 — Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge
06/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway
06/19 — Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
06/20 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
06/21 — Athens, GA @ Flicker Theatre
06/22 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
06/24 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
06/25 — Richmond, VA @ The Camel
06/26 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd
06/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
06/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ TV Eye
06/29 — Medford, MA @ Deep Cuts
Sounds Like… is out 5/23 via Dear Life Records. Find more information here.