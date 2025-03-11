Florry‘s 2023 album The Holey Bible was one of our favorites from that year. Now, the twangy group is back with a new album, Sounds Like…

“The Jackass theme song was actually a really big influence on the new album,” bandleader Francie Medosch said about Sounds Like… in a statement, which should be true of more albums. Besides The Minutemen, you can also hear the country-rock influence of The Band and Silver Jews; the album was produced by Colin Miller, a bandmate of MJ Lenderman.

Listen to rollicking first single “Hey Baby” above, and check out Sounds Like…‘s tracklist and Florry’s upcoming tour dates below.