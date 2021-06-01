Music festivals across the US have been steadily rolling out their 2021 lineups in recent months, and many of them have one thing in common: a Foo Fighters headlining set. The veteran rockers have been booked at 2021 festivals like Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Boston Calling, and Bottlerock, which has made fans wonder if they’re planning to reschedule their canceled 2020 tour. Foo Fighters returned Tuesday to answer questions about their canceled tour by sharing a list of upcoming show dates.

Foo Fighters unveiled six tour dates this summer, which will act as their rescheduled 25th anniversary tour (now 26th anniversary, technically). The shows will be in support of their recently released album Medicine At Midnight, which dropped this February. Their tour kicks off in late July in Cincinnati, Ohio, and comes to a close in mid-August in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The band had originally announced their 2020 25th anniversary tour just one month before lockdown. Foo Fighters were slated to revisit all the places they performed during their debut tour back in ’95. But since canceling all the dates, Foo Fighters have trimmed their trek down from ten shows to just six.

Check out Foo Fighters’ 2021 tour dates below.

07/28 — Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

07/30 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater

08/03 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

08/05 — Bonner Springs, KS@ Bonner Springs, KS Azura Amphitheater

08/07 — Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheater

08/09 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Tickets to Foo Fighters’ tour are on sale 6/4 at 10 a.m. local time. Get them here.