Foo Fighters shared a new message that thanks their fans for both 27 years of support and for sticking by the band through the loss of their drummer, Taylor Hawkins, in March.

“As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us,” the band posted in a statement on Twitter.

“Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were,” they continued. “And without Taylor, we know that we’re going to be a very different band going forward.”

After guitarist Chris Shifflett hinted in September at the Foo Fighters continuing as a band following Hawkins’ loss, this official statement is the most direct confirmation that the band will return in some form so far.

“It probably will be when we ever get around to putting out another Foo Fighters record and go back into the promo boogie woogie,” Shifflett said about uncomfortable grief questions during an appearance on The Plug With Justin Jay. At the time, he was the only member to address the group’s future.

One thing is for sure: the Foo Fighters fans are sticking by the band in the new year — and whatever their future holds. Continue scrolling for some additional reactions.

Taylor will always be missed but never forgotten. pic.twitter.com/VYBJaBw7hZ — Matz (@AF1Sgt4Lyf) December 31, 2022

💔❤️🙏🏼 Like you’ve always said Dave, you come back….we’ll come back. It’s never goodbye …. just see you later. God bless, happy new year….see you soon….. pic.twitter.com/bzqWHuuJh2 — mllbs7 🇺🇸🇺🇦🌻 (@MaryLoulbsAlto) December 31, 2022