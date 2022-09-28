Earlier this month, Foo Fighters and a bunch of friends put on a massive London tribute concert in honor of late drummer Taylor Hawkins. It was a gigantic show that had a 50-song setlist, but for last night’s (September 27) Los Angeles tribute show, they actually went slightly bigger: Both shows ran for about six hours, but yesterday’s performance featured 53 songs.

Performing those songs was an esteemed cast, including some who were also at the London event: Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme, Hawkins’ 16-year-old son Shane Hawkins, Violet Grohl, Kesha, and Travis Barker, among others. Also joining the show this time around were Miley Cyrus, Pink, Joan Jett, and Alanis Morisette.

Find the full setlist below (or here via Setlist.fm).

1. Violet Grohl and Alain Johannes — “Hallelujah” (Leonard Cohen cover)

2. Joan Jett, Foo Fighters, and Travis Barker — “Cherry Bomb” (The Runaways cover)

3. Joan Jett, Foo Fighters, and Travis Barker — “Bad Reputation” (Joan Jett And The Blackhearts cover)

4. Chevy Metal — “Riff Raff” (AC/DC cover)

5. Chevy Metal and Jon Davison — “Owner Of A Lonely Heart” (Yes cover)

6. Chevy Metal and Kesha — “”Heroes”” (David Bowie cover)

7. Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese, and The Coattail Riders — “Range Rover B*tch” (Taylor Hawkins cover)

8. Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese, and The Coattail Riders — “It’s Over” (Taylor Hawkins & The Coattail Riders cover)

9. Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese, The Coattail Riders, and Mark King — “Something About You” (Level 42 cover)

10. Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese, The Coattail Riders, and Rufus Taylor — “I Believe In A Thing Called Love” (The Darkness cover)

11. James Gang — “Walk Away”

12. James Gang — “The Bomber: Closet Queen / Bolero / Cast Your Fate To The Wind”

13. James Gang and Dave Grohl — “Funk #49

14. Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Dave Grohl — “Right Down The Line” (Gerry Rafferty cover)

15. Them Crooked Vultures — “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (Elton John cover)

16. Them Crooked Vultures — “Dead End Friends”

17. Them Crooked Vultures — “Long Slow Goodbye” (Queens Of The Stone Age cover)

18. Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese, and Dave Grohl — Panama” (Van Halen cover)

19. Wolfgang Van Halen, Justin Hawkins, Josh Freese, and Dave Grohl — Hot For Teacher” (Van Halen cover)

20. Def Leppard, Foo Fighters, and Patrick Wilson — “Rock Of Ages”

21. Def Leppard, Foo Fighters, Patrick Wilson, and Miley Cyrus — “Photograph”

22. Mötley Crüe, Foo Fighters, and Derek Day — “Live Wire”

23. Mötley Crüe, Foo Fighters, and Derek Day — “Home Sweet Home”

24. Josh Homme, Elliot Easton, and Foo Fighters — “Shake It Up” (The Cars cover)

25. Josh Homme, Elliot Easton, and Foo Fighters — “Just What I Needed” (The Cars cover)

26. Pink, Nancy Wilson, Jon Theodore, and Foo Fighters — “Barracuda” (Heart cover)

27. Stewart Copeland and Foo Fighters — “Next To You” (The Police cover)

28. Stewart Copeland, Jon Davison, and Foo Fighters — “Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic” (The Police cover)

29. Alanis Morissette, Chad Smith, and Foo Fighters — “You Oughta Know”

30. Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters — “Supernaut” (Black Sabbath cover)

31. Sebastian Bach, Geezer Butler, Lars Ulrich, and Foo Fighters — “Paranoid” (Black Sabbath cover)

32. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Dave Grohl — “2112 Part I: Overture” (Rush cover)

33. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Chad Smith — “Working Man” (Rush cover)

34. Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson, and Danny Carey — “YYZ” (Rush cover)

35. Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear — The Day I Tried To Live” (Soundgarden cover)

36. Taylor Momsen, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl, and Pat Smear — Black Hole Sun” (Soundgarden cover)

37. Queen, Foo Fighters, and Justin Hawkins — “We Will Rock You”

38. Queen and Foo Fighters — “I’m In Love With My Car”

39. Queen, Foo Fighters, and Justin Hawkins — “Under Pressure”

40. Queen, Foo Fighters, and Pink — “Somebody To Love”

41. Brian May — “Love Of My Life” (Queen cover)

42. Foo Fighters and Josh Freese — “All My Life”

43. Foo Fighters, Jon Theodore, and Pink — “The Pretender”

44. Foo Fighters and Travis Barker — “Walk”

45. Foo Fighters and Matt Cameron — “Low”

46. Foo Fighters and Brad Wilk — “This Is A Call”

47. Foo Fighters and Patrick Wilson– “The Sky Is A Neighborhood”

48. Foo Fighters, Dave Chappelle, and Patrick Wilson — “Creep” (Radiohead cover)

49. Foo Fighters and Omar Hakim — “Run”

50. Foo Fighters and Rufus Taylor — “Best Of You”

51. Foo Fighters and Oliver Shane Hawkins — “My Hero”

52. Foo Fighters and Oliver Shane Hawkins — “I’ll Stick Around”

53. Foo Fighters and Chad Smith — “Everlong”