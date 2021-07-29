Yesterday brought some unfortunate news, as ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill passed away at 72 years old. He and his band have left their mark on music, so word of Hill’s passing was tough to hear for many. To honor the late artist, Foo Fighters decided to take some time during the first show of their summer tour, last night in Cincinnati, to pay tribute.

During the show, Taylor Hawkins wore a sleeveless shirt that read, “Dusty RIP.” On top of that, the group took a moment to bust out some micro-covers of the band’s songs, including “La Grange.”

Foo Fighters have some pre-existing connections with ZZ Top. Billy Gibbons and Grohl are both involved in upcoming Queens Of The Stone Age material, as Gibbons said of the recording experience in 2019, “Dave Grohl was also taking part and he decided to have a big barbecue. So there was this interesting gathering. So, we spent one hour telling stories, great stories remembering these lovely guys [Pantera’s Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul].”

Gibbons also appeared in Foo Fighters’ Grohl-directed Sonic Highways documentary series. Years earlier, Grohl, Gibbons, and Lemmy Kilmister covered Chuck Berry’s holiday classic “Run Rudolph Run,” for the 2008 album We Wish You A Metal Xmas And A Headbanging New Year.

Check out some clips and photos from the show below.