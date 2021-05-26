Following up other big local LA announcements about live music like the 2021 Hollywood Bowl schedule, today the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced the full details of The Ford 2021 Summer Season, which runs from July 30 – October 31, 2021. The 1200-seat outdoor amphitheater might not have the size or cache as other well-known LA venues like the The Greek Theater or the Bowl, but this year’s packed lineup more than makes up for the smaller size. This is the theater’s first season in conjunction with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, and the quality of artists definitely reflects that.

Beginning with two free weeks of concerts featuring all LA artists starting July 30, the LA Phil and Father John Misty will also perform two free concerts on September 22 and 23. , Syrian American singer-songwriter and composer Bedouine will perform on August 6, and on September 3 rock icon Patti Smith will appear with Jackson Smith and Tony

Shanahan for a night of both music and poetry. Electronic artists Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Julianna Barwick will both perform on September 25 and Mexican acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are slated for two shows, on September 17 & 18. The season closes out with a performance from Moses Sumney, and a mid-October set from Niia is another highlight.

Check out the full schedule for the year below and check out The Ford’s site for updates here.

07/30 — The Marias with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)

07/31 — The Improvised Shakespeare Company

08/01 — Taikoproject

08/03 —Chamber Music with the LA Phil

08/06 — Bedouine, Steady Holiday

08/08 – LA Soundscapes, Le Ballet Dembaya

08/14 — Pierrot Lunaire/Voices from the Killing Jar

08/15 — Pierrot Lunaire/Voices from the Killing Jar

08/21 — Boleros for the Soul, Gaby Moreno, Tres Souls

08/22 — LA Soundscapes, Fiestas de mi Tierra

08/27 — Cinderella, Pacific Opera Project

08/29 — A night of “Pinoy”tainment

09/03 — Patti Smith with Jackson Smith and Tony Shanahan

09/04 — FlyPoet Summer Classic

09/16 — Vintage Trouble

09/17 — Rodrigo y Gabriela

09/18 — Rodrigo y Gabriela

09/19 — LA Soundscapes, Extra Ancestral

09/22 — Father John Misty and the LA Phil

09/23 — Father John Misty and the LA Phil

09/24 — Cecile McLorin Salvant

09/25 — Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julianna Barwick

10/01 — Versa-Style Dance Company, Freemind Freestyle

10/09 — Viva La Tradition! Mexico De Noche

10/10 — Element Band

10/14 — Angel City Jazz:: Billy Childs

10/15 — Pan-American Hoy!/iLe/Lido Pimienta

10/21 — Niia

10/22 — Rodrigo Amarante

10/23 — The Muppet Movie

10/24 — Film at The Ford Under the Stars

10/30 — Moses Sumney