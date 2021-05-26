Following up other big local LA announcements about live music like the 2021 Hollywood Bowl schedule, today the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association has announced the full details of The Ford 2021 Summer Season, which runs from July 30 – October 31, 2021. The 1200-seat outdoor amphitheater might not have the size or cache as other well-known LA venues like the The Greek Theater or the Bowl, but this year’s packed lineup more than makes up for the smaller size. This is the theater’s first season in conjunction with the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association, and the quality of artists definitely reflects that.
Beginning with two free weeks of concerts featuring all LA artists starting July 30, the LA Phil and Father John Misty will also perform two free concerts on September 22 and 23. , Syrian American singer-songwriter and composer Bedouine will perform on August 6, and on September 3 rock icon Patti Smith will appear with Jackson Smith and Tony
Shanahan for a night of both music and poetry. Electronic artists Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith and Julianna Barwick will both perform on September 25 and Mexican acoustic guitar duo Rodrigo y Gabriela are slated for two shows, on September 17 & 18. The season closes out with a performance from Moses Sumney, and a mid-October set from Niia is another highlight.
Check out the full schedule for the year below and check out The Ford’s site for updates here.
07/30 — The Marias with YOLA (Youth Orchestra Los Angeles)
07/31 — The Improvised Shakespeare Company
08/01 — Taikoproject
08/03 —Chamber Music with the LA Phil
08/06 — Bedouine, Steady Holiday
08/08 – LA Soundscapes, Le Ballet Dembaya
08/14 — Pierrot Lunaire/Voices from the Killing Jar
08/15 — Pierrot Lunaire/Voices from the Killing Jar
08/21 — Boleros for the Soul, Gaby Moreno, Tres Souls
08/22 — LA Soundscapes, Fiestas de mi Tierra
08/27 — Cinderella, Pacific Opera Project
08/29 — A night of “Pinoy”tainment
09/03 — Patti Smith with Jackson Smith and Tony Shanahan
09/04 — FlyPoet Summer Classic
09/16 — Vintage Trouble
09/17 — Rodrigo y Gabriela
09/18 — Rodrigo y Gabriela
09/19 — LA Soundscapes, Extra Ancestral
09/22 — Father John Misty and the LA Phil
09/23 — Father John Misty and the LA Phil
09/24 — Cecile McLorin Salvant
09/25 — Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julianna Barwick
10/01 — Versa-Style Dance Company, Freemind Freestyle
10/09 — Viva La Tradition! Mexico De Noche
10/10 — Element Band
10/14 — Angel City Jazz:: Billy Childs
10/15 — Pan-American Hoy!/iLe/Lido Pimienta
10/21 — Niia
10/22 — Rodrigo Amarante
10/23 — The Muppet Movie
10/24 — Film at The Ford Under the Stars
10/30 — Moses Sumney