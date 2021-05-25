Frankie Cosmos is a beloved group in the indie scene, but less renowned is the YouTube channel the band’s Greta Kline runs. On her “floponyourbelly” account, she has a hair over 300 subscribers and has been sporadically active, uploading a few dozen videos over the past decade. Her two latest uploads, though, are pretty great: Over the weekend, she covered Taylor Swift’s “Invisible String” and Guided By Voices’ “Game Of Pricks.”

Both renditions are simple bedroom recordings, with Kline wearing comfy clothes, sitting cross-legged and playing guitar. The finger-picked melodies of “Invisible String” work nicely when played on electric guitar by Kline.

She wrote in the description of the video, “challenging myself to play covers and to view myself as a player, not just a writer. i never really think of myself as a performer (especially after the past year of not touring), so I like to do covers purely because they feel good to play. also learning from filming myself that what feels good doesn’t always sound good, but sounding good doesn’t really mean anything?” In the description of the Guided By Voices cover, Kline also noted that her new videos are her just “playing songs in my house for fun and learning only.”

Check out Kline’s Swift cover above and her Guided By Voices cover below.