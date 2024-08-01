A couple weeks ago, Fred Again shared a photo of himself on social media and wrote, “I think I jus finished an album.” It appears that he indeed did: Today (August 1), he announced a new album, Ten Days.

In a statement shared on social media, Fred wrote, “my new record is called ten days. it’s ten songs about ten days. theres been a lot of biggg mad crazy moments in the last year but basically all of these are about really very small quiet intimate moments. some of them are like the most intensely joyful things i have felt, and some of them are the other side of things. and some days I don’t want to speak about loads cos I’m not the only person it was an important day for if that makes sense.”

The album features contributions from Obongjayar, Jozzy, Jim Legxacy, Sampha, SOAK, Anderson .Paak, Chika, Duskus, Four Tet, Skrillex, Joy Anonymous, Emmy Lou Harris, The Japanese House, and Scott Hardkiss. So far, we’ve already heard “Places To Be” with Anderson .Paak and Chika.

Find the Ten Days album art and tracklist below.