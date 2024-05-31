This summer, we’re all gonna be outside. And Fred Again.. just dropped a hot contender for the song of the season. Joined by Anderson .Paak and Chika, Fred is setting the sexy vibes with his new single, “Places To Be.”

Over an energetic beat, listeners can feel their hearts racing, instantly calling back their favorite summer fling. On the chorus, Chika and Paak repeat “Hello, I got places to be / Got me next to you, and you next to me,” utilizing a sample of a poem called “Intimacy,” first shared to Soundcloud by Chika in 2017

Paak takes the bridge, delivering his signature raspy vocals, as he promises his loyalty to a woman, and simply asks the same in return.

“Baby girl, there’s nothin’ that could keep from you / Haters always wanna keep me from you / Got me pickin’ out my speed now for ya / Please be loyal,” he sings.

The song’s speed slows down toward the end, sonically symbolizing winding down in the summertime heat, with your favorite person by your side.

In addition to this instantly iconic track, Paak is gearing up to release more music this summer. Next Friday (June 7), Paak will release his new collab album with Knxwledge as the supergroup NxWorries, called Why Lawd?.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Got Places To Be” above.