New Radicals’ “You Get What You Give” is one of the great ’90s songs, but it has also positioned the band as a one-hit wonder. (Singer Gregg Alexander has avoided that fate personally, however, as he co-wrote Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s “Murder On The Dancefloor,” as well as Santana and Michelle Branch’s Grammy-winning 2002 collaboration “The Game Of Love.”) The song continues to re-emerge, though. It regularly pops up on TV and in movies, and the band reunited to perform it at Joe Biden’s inaugural parade in 2021.

Now, Geese have once again brought the song to the forefront by covering it during a BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge performance that was shared yesterday (November 4). They took the song in less of an overtly pop-rock direction than the original recording, starting the performance as an understated slow burn. Towards the end of the track, they finally pick up the intensity and it’s a very good and very Geese spin on the song.

They also performed “100 Horses” and “Cobra”, so watch the full session above and find Geese’s upcoming tour dates below.