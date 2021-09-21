Girl In Red has been racking up critical acclaim for her debut album, If I Could Make It Go Quiet, which came out this spring. Marie Ulven, the aforementioned girl behind the project, is a Norwegian songwriter who has worked with the likes of Finneas O’Connell — on her breakout single “Serotonin” — and is beloved enough off the strength of her debut to be working the late night circuit. Last night on a live performance for Late Night With Seth Meyers she took advantage of the enormous platform and performed her latest single.

“I’ll Call You Mine” slots neatly alongside the other early tracks off her debut, sharing the same jumpy guitar and drum line as “Serotonin” even as it veers into a more languid vibe than that early hit. While she wasn’t wearing her signature red for the performance, Ulven did stick to her signature hoodie and baseball hat for the set. Check out the live performance of the new single above and look for a lot more coming from Girl In Red as she embarks on a massive set of tour dates this fall and into next year — and if all the sold out dates don’t win you over, then her slouchy jams definitely will.