One of the best EPs of the year goes to Girl Scout. The Swedish indie rockers, fresh off the release of their third EP, Headache, reckons with the pains and pleasures of young adulthood, which can result in a splitting headache pithily described by vocalist Emma Jansson as “AAAAAAAAH!!!!!!” in press materials.

Composed of fuzzed-out basslines, succinct songwriting, and Alex Farrar’s pristine production, Headache captures the four-piece in their most compelling form yet. Let’s hope there’s a full-length record in the works soon.

Following the EP’s release earlier this month, Jansson sat down with Uproxx to talk about Nathan Fielder, Paul McCartney, Gothenburg, and more in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Playful, earnest, very good.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

Playful, earnest, very very good.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

I wouldn’t say there’s one singular person who has inspired us; it’s an amalgamation of so many people I don’t think I could accurately answer that question (Paul McCartney).

Where did you eat the best meal of your life and what was it?

Tuna Belly Sushi at Tsukiji Fish Market and a Big Mac at any McDonald’s ever.

Tell us about the best concert you’ve ever attended.

Bad Nerves are the best live act every time they play anywhere.

What song never fails to make you emotional?

“Du Måste Finnas” by Helen Sjöholm.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Tsukiji Fish Market spelling.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

Every tour van I’ve ever been in.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform and what’s the city you hope to perform in for the first time?

My favorite is probably Gothenburg because so many of my old friends are based on the west coast of Sweden. And the crowd always sings along and makes it a great show. I would love to play in New York at some point though!

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Do the band thing and don’t starve yourself.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I can put my whole fist in my mouth and I can open beer bottles with my teeth.

If you had a million dollars to donate to charity, what cause would you support and why?

I’d probably have trouble choosing one and donate a big slab of money to several after consulting my butler.

What are your thoughts about AI and the future of music?

I think most people listen to music to feel something, and the easiest way to feel something is to listen to a human being feeling something. Really digging the Paul McCartney AI covers though!