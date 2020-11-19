Superplastic
Fans Can Now Own Each Member Of Gorillaz With Their New Line Of Plastic Toys

2020 has been a wildly prolific year for virtual virtuosos Gorillaz. Not only did the group tap some big-name musicians like Elton John, Slowthai, and Beck to join them on their recent LP Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez, but Damon Albarn recently revealed they are working on a scripted Gorillaz movie. And that’s not all: Gorillaz teamed up with company Superplastic (the same folks behind the Rico Nasty figure) to create an exclusive set of vinyl toys just in time for the holidays.

Each member of the band — 2-D, Murdoc Niccals, Noodle, and Russel Hobbs — is immortalized through the vinyl figures thanks to the toy creators Superplastic. This isn’t the group’s first time working with Superplastic, however. Way back in 2005, they launched a similar line of Gorillaz toys, but the group decided it was time for a modern upgrade.

In a statement about his toy, Murdoc Niccals said, “As someone who’s had dozens of statues made of himself, it takes a lot to impress me, but the workmanship on this figurine is really top notch. The perfect centrepiece for your Gorillaz shrine or shelf.”

Superplastic founder Paul Budnitz echoed Murdoc’s statement by expressing his excitement about the new products: “After more than 15 years creating vinyl toys with the Gorillaz, I’m super excited to be releasing the first full set of Gorillaz toys in 10 years. As the world’s premiere boutique creator of art toys, Superplastic only works with a handful of the world’s top artists. Jamie Hewlett is a genius and his twisted universe is a massive inspiration for me, Janky and Guggimon, and everyone at Superplastic.”

Check out some photos of the Gorillaz toys above and pre-order them here.

Song Machine: Season One — Strange Timez is out now via Parlophone. Get it here.

Gorillaz are a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an in independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

