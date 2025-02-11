When one musician-inspired film adaption is banished to the production graveyard, another rises to the surface.

According to reports, Green Day is the latest recording act to have a movie about their creative journey be green lit. Today (February 10), the band’s frontman Billie Joe Armstrong revealed they’re producing a film, titled New Years Rev, inspired by the start of their career.

During a sit-down with Variety, Armstrong spilled the beans about the forthcoming feature’s plot. New Years Rev is essentially a coming-of-age picture about “three friends in a band as they travel to Los Angeles thinking they’ll open for Green Day at a New Year’s Eve concert.”

Armstrong confirmed production has already kicked off in Oklahoma. The leads will be played by Mason Thames, Kylr Coffman, and Ryan Foust. Others cast in the project include Jenna Fischer, Angela Kinsey, Ignacia Diaz-Silverado, and Mark Ruffalo’s son Keen Ruffalo.

Lee Kirk is credited as the movie’s writer and director and Live Nation Production as the official producing company. Jonathan Daniel, Ryan Kroft, and Michael Rapino are New Years Rev‘s executive producers. Additional supporting producers include Green Day’s Armstrong, Mike Dirnt, and Tre Cool as well as Tim Perell.

An expected release date for New Years Rev has not yet been shared.