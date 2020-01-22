It would be far to call Grimes an unconventional thinker. With a lot of the things she says and does, the facts speak for themselves, with no extra descriptions needed to convey the nature of these things. Earlier this month, for example, she announced her pregnancy with an NSFW Instagram post, in which the unborn baby’s silhouette could be seen through Grimes’ skin, and in which Grimes is not wearing any visible clothing. Now, the child can be seen even more clearly on Grimes’ new “WarNymph” social media accounts, which feature 3D renders of her unborn baby doing things like shooting arrows and talking about the apocalypse.

The @WarNymph accounts on both Twitter and Instagram are private at the moment; “Yes while she’s in beta form she’s private,” Grimes tweeted. Still, Grimes shared an image of WarNymph, and a video from one of the private accounts found its way out into the world. In the clip, the baby flexes its advanced vocabulary and says in a soft voice, “This is the end of the world. The world stands on a ledge. Death and the end is nigh. The next planet in the solar system… it’s called death. The sun explodes and we all die. The earth is going deafeningly quiet.”

Meanwhile, Grimes recently released a new song, “4ÆM,” as part of the Cyberpunk 2077 soundtrack.