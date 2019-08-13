Grimes Teased Her First ‘Miss Anthropocene’ Single In A New Adidas Advertisement

Getty Image

Grimes has shared a first look at new music from her upcoming album Miss Anthropocene. Like many of Grimes’ announcements over the past few months, the sneak peek comes via the singer’s Instagram page.

The video starts out with an attention-grabber (“hey world!”) and features Grimes modeling some cool athletic wear for designer Stella McCartney’s Adidas collab. But the most exciting part of the video, at least for Grimes fans, is the video’s glitchy, off-beat electro-pop soundtrack. Grimes confirmed suspicions that it’s a snippet of new music with her caption to the video: “MISS ANTHROPOCENE First single – Sėpt 13.” Which begs the question that if this is the first single off Miss Anthropocene, then what was last year’s “We Appreciate Power“?

Grimes’ most recent official release was 2018’s “We Appreciate Power.” Earlier this year, she released a demo track called “Pretty Dark” and shared some details about Miss Anthropocene. “It’s a concept album about the anthropomorphic Goddess of climate Change: A psychedelic, space-dwelling demon/ beauty-Queen who relishes the end of the world,” she wrote. “Each song will be a different embodiment of human extinction as depicted through a Pop star Demonology.”

It’s an intriguing concept, and it looks like we’re about to hear some more of it soon.

Watch Grimes’ Instagram video above.