Aside from maybe the Saturday Night Live cast, Elon Musk, and maybe a few others, no one has any idea what’s in store for Saturday’s episode of SNL. Musk is billed as the show’s host while Miley Cyrus will be the musical guest. In the days and weeks leading up to the episode, many have anticipated a large amount of Dogecoin talk, something that helped push the “joke cryptocurrency” to new highs of almost $0.74 per share.

While it remains to be seen what Musk has in store for viewers on tonight’s episode, there is one thing we can pretty much guarantee: an appearance from Grimes.

The singer took to Instagram to share that she would be joining her partner at some point during the episode. In a lengthy caption that captured part of a phone call Grimes had with a friend about Ethereum and some other things, she concluded it by writing, “Tune into SNL tonight to watch me try acting!”

Hopefully, Grimes won’t have to “try” acting in any of the skits Elon Musk suggested after learning of his hosting gig. They included “Woke James Bond,” “Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank,” and “Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony,” suggestions which he was promptly roasted online.

I wish you were the music guest with @elonmusk this week on #snl! Maybe next time? 💁🏻‍♀️ — DinosaursAndFlowers🦖🌸🦕🌼 (@DinosaursAndFl1) April 29, 2021

Shifting back to Grimes, some of her fans on Twitter wondered why she wasn’t billed as the musical guest instead of Cyrus. In a past tweet, Grimes gave an explanation for it. “The music booker from SNL came to my show once but I literally concussed myself in the first ten mins of the show, blacked out and played a famously horrific set that I have no memory of,” she said. “And I think the booker thinks im the worst live act ever haha but kinda funny anecdote.”