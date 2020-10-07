Delis have played a big role in Haim’s latest album, Women In Music Pt. III, and the band’s promotion of it. The album cover was photographed in Los Angeles’ Canter’s Deli, and the sisters performed some shows in support of the record in delis (like the one where they busted out a Britney Spears cover). Paul Thomas Anderson has a huge presence on the album as well, as he photographed the cover art and directed all the band’s new videos.

Now, all these forces are back together once more for Haim’s latest visual, “Man From The Magazine.” In the two-minute, Anderson-directed clip, Danielle Haim works the counter at Canter’s, taking orders as she sings the song.

Meanwhile, the Haim-Anderson connection ran even deeper than the album this summer, when Alana Haim was seen acting in a new Anderson film. She was seen sitting in a truck with Bradley Cooper and an unidentified actor, and the film is a coming-of-age story set in the San Fernando Valley during the 1970s.

Watch the “Man From The Magazine” video above, and revisit our review of Women In Music Pt. III here.

Women In Music Pt. III is out now via Columbia. Get it here.