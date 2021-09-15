Hand Habits Share A Delicate New Song, ‘Graves’

Hand Habits, aka the project of Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Meg Duffy, will soon release a new album, Fun House, out October 22 via Saddle Creek. In advance, they’ve shared songs “Aquamarine” and “No Difference.” Now, they have a delicate new offering, “Graves,” which features Duffy’s gentle acoustic guitar-work and layered alto.

“This song is a secret message to myself, a reminder, a conversation with grief and remembrance,” Duffy said of “Graves” in a statement. “A questioning of my own memory and it’s proximity to understanding closure.”

Produced by Sasami Ashworth (known mononymously Sasami) and engineered by King Tuff’s Kyle Thomas, Fun House follows Hand Habits’ 2019 album Placeholder and this year’s Dirt EP. “I think Fun House is about figuring out how to even talk about identity,” they recently told Paste. “And I didn’t have to leave my house to make the record I wanted to make. That was also really grounding for me, being home.”

“In this period of trying to make sense of my life, I was turning over these boxes of memories that I had never really allowed myself to think about,” Duffy continued. “Specifically about my mother passing away when I was young, it’s made its way into my songs before, but not in such a palpable way… I allowed myself to say things that I think, in the past, I would have been too afraid to even think about.”

Listen to “Graves” above.

Fun House is out on 10/22 via Saddle Creek. Pre-order it here.