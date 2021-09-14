Indie-pop spark plug Hatchie (Australia’s Harriette Pilbeam) has a couple of announcements to make this morning: Not only has she signed to Secretly Canadian, Hatchie has also shared an eye-catching new video for the song “This Enchanted.” During the clip, Pilbeam performs a strobe-lit set with her band while also walking around at night in some Claire Danes-in-Romeo-And-Juliet angel wings.

Of the new song, Pilbeam says, “‘This Enchanted’ encapsulates everything I wanted to do moving forward from my first album. I started writing it with Jorge and Joe in February 2020 and completed it from afar in lockdown later in the year. We had been talking about making something dancey but shoegaze.”

She adds, “It’s one of the more lighthearted, lyrically vague songs of my new recordings about falling in love; it’s not a perfect relationship, but you’re enthralled by one another and it’s an easy love. It’s one of the most fun songs I’ve written, so it was a no-brainer to pick it as my first solo release in almost two years. It feels so right to be working with a label as exciting as Secretly as I step into new territory with Hatchie. I’ve been counting down the days until its release for a long time.”

“This Enchanted,” of course, follows the singer’s 2019 album Keepsake and its preceding EP, 2018’s Sugar & Spice. Watch “This Enchanted” above.