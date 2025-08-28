A month ago, Hayley Williams released a pack of 17 singles that, officially, weren’t an album, but just a bunch of singles that were released really close together. Now, though, Williams has gone ahead and made than an official album, formally releasing Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party today (August 28).

The album includes a new song, “Parachute.” Furthermore, Williams’ announcement post on Instagram indicates that two more tracks are set to be added to the project, bringing the total to 20.

This comes after Paramore announced in December 2023 that they had fulfilled their contract with Atlantic Records and after 20 years were an independent band. Williams’ new solo album is released via her new venture, Post Atlantic, distributed by Secretly Distribution.

Listen to “Parachute” above and find the Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party cover art and tracklist below.