Hayley Williams Is Feeling Bummed In Her New ‘Glum’ Video

Paramore leader Hayley Williams just released a new solo album… but only sort of. No, she doesn’t have an actual new album out, but at the start of this month, she did release 17 singles all at once.

Since the grand unveiling, Williams has gone back and given some tracks more individual attention, like the singles they are. She started with an “Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party” video a couple weeks back, and now she has another visual out, this time for “Glum.”

The song is largely about being bummed and the video reflects that. Williams sings, “Do you ever feel so alone / That you could implode and no one would know? / And when you look around and nobody’s home / Don’t you wanna go back to wherever we’re from? / To wherever we’re from.”

Meanwhile, in a recent Dork interview, Williams discussed how she’s feeling about her and Paramore’s career right now, saying, “There are days that I feel old and washed up, there are days that I’m on top of the world and there are moments that make all the attention scary, because what if we can’t live up to it? […] We’ve spent years not fitting in, and that’s always triggered my loser complex from being a weird homeschooled kid, but the important thing is learning how to not get defensive with that underdog mentality.”

Watch the “Glum” video above.