To create Far In, the latest Helado Negro album, Roberto Carlos Lange drew inspiration from the many places he journeyed to over the past three years. There was a festival and collaboration session in Berlin, a two week trip to Marfa, Texas which became a six-month stay when the pandemic hit, his old home in Brooklyn, and his new home in Asheville, North Carolina. So it’s fitting that these four locales are among the over two dozen tour stops for Helado Negro in support of Far In that have just been announced for 2022.

In our interview with Lange in October, he spoke about the Kite Symphony audiovisual exhibition that brought him to Marfa in the first place. Today, he also announced that it will open on January 26th featuring a film, outdoor composition and installation, a series of drawings, sculpture, animation, and an Earth Day performance on April 22nd. “You’re kind of enveloped by what you see; it’s the antithesis of the city,” Lange said of Marfa, an ethos that will surely spill over into Kite Symphony.

Lastly, the live video for standout song “There Must Be A Song Like You” has also been released. It features L’Rain’s Taja Cheek on bass and you can watch it above.

02/03/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum (Songs For Marisol Performance)

02/19/2022 — Tlaltizapán, MX @ Bahidora Festival

04/22/2022 — Marfa, TX @ Ballroom Marfa (Kite Symphony Performance)

04/26/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

04/27/2022 — Nashville TN @ Basement East

04/28/2022 — Durham NC @ MotorCo

04/29/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

05/01/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

05/02/2022 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

05/04/2022 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

05/05/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

05/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

05/10/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

05/13/2022 — Portland, OR @ Old Church

05/15/2022 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

05/16/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

05/17/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

05/18/2022 — Pomona, CA @ Glass House

05/20/2022 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza

05/21/2022 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

05/23/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Granada

05/24/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Main Room

05/25/2022 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk

05/31/2022 — London, UK @ Earth

06/01/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Now Wave

06/02/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/03/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival

06/09/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club

06/10/2022 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby

06/11/2022 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival

Far In is out now via 4AD. Get it here.