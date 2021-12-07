To create Far In, the latest Helado Negro album, Roberto Carlos Lange drew inspiration from the many places he journeyed to over the past three years. There was a festival and collaboration session in Berlin, a two week trip to Marfa, Texas which became a six-month stay when the pandemic hit, his old home in Brooklyn, and his new home in Asheville, North Carolina. So it’s fitting that these four locales are among the over two dozen tour stops for Helado Negro in support of Far In that have just been announced for 2022.
In our interview with Lange in October, he spoke about the Kite Symphony audiovisual exhibition that brought him to Marfa in the first place. Today, he also announced that it will open on January 26th featuring a film, outdoor composition and installation, a series of drawings, sculpture, animation, and an Earth Day performance on April 22nd. “You’re kind of enveloped by what you see; it’s the antithesis of the city,” Lange said of Marfa, an ethos that will surely spill over into Kite Symphony.
Lastly, the live video for standout song “There Must Be A Song Like You” has also been released. It features L’Rain’s Taja Cheek on bass and you can watch it above.
Check out the full tour dates below and get tickets here.
02/03/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Andy Warhol Museum (Songs For Marisol Performance)
02/19/2022 — Tlaltizapán, MX @ Bahidora Festival
04/22/2022 — Marfa, TX @ Ballroom Marfa (Kite Symphony Performance)
04/26/2022 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
04/27/2022 — Nashville TN @ Basement East
04/28/2022 — Durham NC @ MotorCo
04/29/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
05/01/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
05/02/2022 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
05/04/2022 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
05/05/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
05/09/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
05/10/2022 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
05/13/2022 — Portland, OR @ Old Church
05/15/2022 — San Jose, CA @ The Ritz
05/16/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
05/17/2022 — Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
05/18/2022 — Pomona, CA @ Glass House
05/20/2022 — Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Plaza
05/21/2022 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
05/23/2022 — Dallas, TX @ Granada
05/24/2022 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Main Room
05/25/2022 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
05/31/2022 — London, UK @ Earth
06/01/2022 — Manchester, UK @ Now Wave
06/02/2022 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity
06/03/2022 — Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Festival
06/09/2022 — Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club
06/10/2022 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifeld Derby
06/11/2022 — Porto, PT @ Primavera Festival
Far In is out now via 4AD. Get it here.