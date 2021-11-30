For rock fans looking for an excuse to check out South Carolina, here’s your excuse: North Charleston’s High Water Festival just announced its 2022 lineup and there’s plenty to love. Taking to the city on April 23 and 24 next year is a stacked lineup that’s led by headliners Jack White and My Morning Jacket. This is White’s first confirmed performance of 2022.

There’s a lot going on elsewhere on the bill, too, as it also features Modest Mouse, Black Pumas, Shovels & Rope, Old Crow Medicine Show, Caamp, Mavis Staples, Local Natives, Sharon Van Etten, Bahamas, Delta Spirit, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Jade Bird, Amythyst Kiah, Felice Brothers, Adia Victoria, Shannon And The Clams, Cedric Burnside, Palm Palm, and Jeremie Albino.

It's here 🙌 #JackWhite, @mymorningjacket @modestmouseband@BlackPumasMusic@shovelsandrope + more are joining us April 23 & 24 for #HighWaterFest 2022. Sign up for SMS at this link https://t.co/KaHPpRBBzQ to receive a pre-sale code to secure tickets early. pic.twitter.com/fL748REm16 — High Water Festival (@highwaterfest) November 30, 2021

This is just the latest bit of White news: A couple weeks ago, he announced that he has two albums coming in 2022. The first of them, Fear Of The Dawn, will be out ahead of High Water, on April 8. Meanwhile, Entering Heaven Alive will arrive later, on July 22, although it’s certainly not uncommon for artists to play unreleased songs live, so this could be a chance to hear material from both of White’s upcoming projects.

Tickets aren’t yet on sale, but those interested can sign up to get a pre-sale code via the festival website.