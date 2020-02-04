Spanish four-piece Hinds are making their return in 2020. After teasing a new project with the single “Riding Solo” at the end of 2019, Hinds fans can rest easy now knowing a new full-length effort is arriving shortly: The band’s third studio record, The Prettiest Curse, will arrive in April alongside an expansive North American tour. Additionally, the band released the track “Good Bad Times” with a vigilante-inspired video.

“Good Bad Times” features Hinds’ signature warm guitar, lulling vocals, and poignant bass chords while moving away from their previous “lo-fi” label to opt for a crisp sound. The video itself draws inspiration from the track’s line, “Maybe I’m no longer as nice as you think,” and positions each member as a vigilante. Each member harnesses a special power to help those in their community, whether it’s a girl whose cat is stuck in a tree or a boy who is being bullied on the basketball court.

Hinds explained the inspiration behind the track in a statement: “You know that part in the movies when two people in a relationship are living complete opposite realities? When one thinks everything is great and the other one is about to drown? ‘Good Bad Times’ is the struggle of communication, time difference, distance. Like the two sides of a coin. Two sides close together that can’t be separated, even though they seem to be completely different.”

Watch the video for “Good Bad Times” above. Below, find the The Prettiest Curse art and tracklist, as well as Hinds’ upcoming tour dates.

1. “Good Bad Times”

2. “Just Like Kids (Miau)”

3. “Riding Solo”

4. “Boy”

5. “Come Back And Love Me”

6. “Burn”

7. “Take Me Back”

8. “The Play”

9. “Waiting For You”

10. “This Moment Forever”

05/14 — Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

05/15 — Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

05/19 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

05/20 — Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

05/22 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

05/23 — Des Moines, IA @ Vaudeville Mews

05/24 — Kansas City, MO @ recordBar

05/26 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater

05/29 — Portland, OR @ Star Theater

05/30 — Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

05/31 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

06/02 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst Atrium

06/05 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

06/06 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

06/09 — Austin, TX @ Antone’s Nightclub

06/10 — Dallas, TX @ The Cambridge Room at House of Blues

06/11 — Houston, TX @ The Bronze Peacock at House of Blues Houston

06/13 — New Orleans, LA @ Parish at House of Blues

06/14 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Hell

06/16 — Washington, DC @ U Street Music Hall

06/17 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall

The Prettiest Curse is out 04/03 via Mom + Pop. Pre-order it here.