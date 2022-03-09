It’s time to put Horsegirl firmly on your radar. Meeting at the intersection of shoegaze and post-punk, the young Chicago trio is signed to Matador Records and has announced their debut album, Versions Of Modern Performance, out June 3rd.
There’s something that grabs you instantly with their music and the album’s lead single is a prime example of this. Dead-panned drums, gazy guitars, and driving bass prop up the audacity of a song called “Anti-Glory” with a hook that asks you to “dance, dance, dance with me.” It’s the spirit of ’90s grunge and early indie living on in multi-talented band members Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece, who are fiercely Chicagoan. “As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar,” they said in a statement.
Watch the video for “Anti-Glory” above and check out the Versions Of Modern Performance album artwork, tracklist below, as well as the band’s summer tour dates.
1. “Anti-Glory”
2. “Beautiful Song”
3. “Live And Ski”
4. “Bog Bog 1”
5. “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)”
6. “The Fall Of Horsegirl”
7. “Electrolocation 2”
8. “Option 8”
9. “World Of Pots And Pans”
10. “The Guitar Is Dead 3”
11. “Homage To Birdnoculars”
12. “Billy”
03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW — FLOODfest @ Mohawk @ 2:00pm
03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW — Roskilde Festival @ Cheer Up Charlie’s @ 10:00pm
03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW — SX San Jose @ Hotel San Jose
03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW — Gorilla vs. Bear x Luminelle @ Seven Grand @ 11:15pm
03/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA
03/20 — Washington, DC @ DC9
03/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel
03/29 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
06/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (record release show) ^
06/10 — Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer
06/2 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby
06/16 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar
06/17 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label
06/19 — London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (early show)
06/19 — London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (late show)
06/21 — Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)
06/22 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club
06/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol
06/28 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn
06/29 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch
07/01 — Denmark, DE @ Roskilde Festival 2022
07/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs
07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *
07/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *
07/17 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *
07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
07/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *
07/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *
07/23 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *
07/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *
07/27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *
07/30 — Sat. Jul. 31 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival
08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *
08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *
08/05 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *
08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *
^ with Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter
* with Dummy
Versions Of Modern Performance is out 6/3 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.