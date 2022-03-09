It’s time to put Horsegirl firmly on your radar. Meeting at the intersection of shoegaze and post-punk, the young Chicago trio is signed to Matador Records and has announced their debut album, Versions Of Modern Performance, out June 3rd.

There’s something that grabs you instantly with their music and the album’s lead single is a prime example of this. Dead-panned drums, gazy guitars, and driving bass prop up the audacity of a song called “Anti-Glory” with a hook that asks you to “dance, dance, dance with me.” It’s the spirit of ’90s grunge and early indie living on in multi-talented band members Penelope Lowenstein, Nora Cheng, and Gigi Reece, who are fiercely Chicagoan. “As always, this song and album are for Chicago, our friends, our friend’s bands, everyone who can play the guitar, and everyone who can’t play the guitar,” they said in a statement.

Watch the video for “Anti-Glory” above and check out the Versions Of Modern Performance album artwork, tracklist below, as well as the band’s summer tour dates.

1. “Anti-Glory”

2. “Beautiful Song”

3. “Live And Ski”

4. “Bog Bog 1”

5. “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)”

6. “The Fall Of Horsegirl”

7. “Electrolocation 2”

8. “Option 8”

9. “World Of Pots And Pans”

10. “The Guitar Is Dead 3”

11. “Homage To Birdnoculars”

12. “Billy”

03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW — FLOODfest @ Mohawk @ 2:00pm

03/16 — Austin, TX @ SXSW — Roskilde Festival @ Cheer Up Charlie’s @ 10:00pm

03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW — SX San Jose @ Hotel San Jose

03/17 — Austin, TX @ SXSW — Gorilla vs. Bear x Luminelle @ Seven Grand @ 11:15pm

03/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

03/20 — Washington, DC @ DC9

03/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ Market Hotel

03/29 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

06/05 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall (record release show) ^

06/10 — Giessen, DE @ Stadt ohne Meer

06/2 — Mannheim, DE @ Maifield Derby

06/16 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix Bar

06/17 — Paris, FR @ Pop Up Du Label

06/19 — London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (early show)

06/19 — London, UK @ Paper Dress Vintage (late show)

06/21 — Manchester, UK @ YES (Basement)

06/22 — London, UK @ Bermondsey Social Club

06/26 — Bristol, UK @ Rough Trade Bristol

06/28 — Cologne, DE @ Bumann & Sohn

06/29 — Berlin, DE @ Monarch

07/01 — Denmark, DE @ Roskilde Festival 2022

07/02 — Hamburg, DE @ Molotow Upstairs

07/15 — Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall *

07/16 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

07/17 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

07/19 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

07/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon *

07/22 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *

07/23 — Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room *

07/26 — Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line *

07/27 — Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

07/30 — Sat. Jul. 31 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

08/02 — Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe *

08/03 — Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop *

08/05 — Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground *

08/06 — Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus *

^ with Lifeguard, Friko, Post Office Winter

* with Dummy

Versions Of Modern Performance is out 6/3 via Matador Records. Pre-order it here.