Horsegirl Beat The Rainy Day Blues In Their Fuzzy ‘Billy’ Video

Chicago-based trio Horsegirl may been composed of musicians still in their late teens, but they’ve already made major waves in music since forming in 2019. Their bellowing vocals and fuzzy chords resonate with indie lovers, earning them a chance to perform at Pitchfork Music Festival this year and capture a sizeable following. Now returning with a new single and an exciting slew of tour dates, Horsegirl share the “Billy” video.

Like their previously releases singles, “Billy” boasts droning guitars, warm harmonies, and the tangible chemistry of the friendship between each band members. About the new single, which marks the first release of the record label Matador, Horsegirl said:

“There was a period of last year where the three of us spent every day together writing and recording. It was during this time, when we practically lived in Penelope’s basement, that ‘Billy’ was written. Penelope had recently read about Nick Drake‘s alternate tunings prompting her to detune her guitar, while Nora overlaid a rhythmic vocal line detailing the life of a fictional character, Billy. At the time, we had been listening to a lot of New Zealand underground bands (80’s/90’s Flying Nun). With that scrappiness in mind, we worked the rest of the song out through improvising together, and ‘Billy’ quickly fell into place.”

The visual alongside “Billy” was filmed on a rainy day in Chicago with Horsegirl’s close friends. “This video is a love letter to our city and friends,” they said about the visual. “The song is a love letter to past music scenes we wish we could have witnessed. Please listen to ‘Billy’ in your kitchen with a group of good friends and dance along — we can’t wait to share it with you.”

Watch Horsegirl’s “Billy” video above and find their 2022 tour dates below.

03/16/2022 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/17/2022 — Austin, TX @ SXSW

03/19/2022 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA

03/20/2022 — Washington, DC @ DC9

03/22/2022 — New York, NY @ Market Hotel