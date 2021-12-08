Longevity is a difficult thing for electro pop bands to sustain and with seven full length LPs since 2004 and multiple compilation releases, Hot Chip have never made a bad album. One of the most consistent bands in the business, they’ve been rocking concert halls for almost 20 years and put on one of the best live shows out there. Ubiquitous hits like “Over and Over,” “Ready For The Floor,” and “Flutes” stack up masterfully on the dance floor to more recent cuts like “Huarache Lights” and “Hungry Child.” The constant is a full-on release of emotions and the urge to dance that emanates from the speakers.

Now they’re heading back on tour in North America for the first time since 2019 when they toured A Bath Full Of Ecstasy. It’s yet another eclectic mix of concert halls including rooms they’ve never played before, and even new venues that hadn’t been established yet when they last toured. It’s a testament to the unique live experience that Hot Chip strives for at every stop.

04/15/2022 — Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

04/19/2022 — San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

04/24/2022 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/26/2022 — Denver, CO @ The Mission Ballroom

04/27/2022 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

04/29/2022 — Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/30/2022 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek

05/02/2022 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/03/2022 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

05/07/2022 — Queretaro, MX @ Pulso GNP

05/09/2022 — Boston, MA @ House of Blues

05/10/2022 — Brooklyn, NY @ Avant Gardner

05/13/2022 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

05/14/2022 — Chicago, IL @ Radius