Regardless of how you feel about Coldplay these days, you can’t really argue that their debut single, “Yellow,” is a classic, as is the music video featuring Chris Martin taking a soulful walk on a cloudy beach. Now, Ian Sweet (aka indie-pop luminary Jilian Medford) has dropped both a dreamy cover of “Yellow” and shot a total remake of the video, where Medford takes what appears to be the same exact beach walk, in a rain slicker and everything.

“I’ve seen Coldplay live six times,” Medford said of her decision to cover “Yellow.” “Parachutes was the first CD I ever rented from the library and it changed my life. I owe a lot of who I am, and the way I write and perform music to Coldplay. I wanted to cover ‘Yellow’ because it is my go-to karaoke song, love song, breakup song, feel good song… it’s everything.”

Medford’s latest album, Show Me How You Disappear, dropped earlier in the year, back in March. “This is the first record that I leave that space for myself,” she said in a statement at the time. “I feel a freedom on this one that I haven’t felt with the others. People always say ‘I put all of me into this’, but I actually didn’t this time — I left space.”

Watch Medford’s “Yellow” cover above.

Show Me How You Disappear is out now via Polyvinyl. Get it here.

