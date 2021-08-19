Known for the deeply DIY ethos and biting commentary in her music, Illuminati Hotties‘ Sarah Tudzin is gearing up for the release of her next LP, Let Me Do One More. So far, the musician has previewed the effort with the fiery “Mmmoooaaaaayaya,” the Buck Meek-featuring “Uvvp,” and the sun-soaked single “Pool Hopping.” Now, Tudzin has enlisted the assistance of another indie rock favorite to remix one of her Let Me Do One More songs.

Tudzin tapped Bartees Strange, whose 2020 debut LP Live Forever was one of the best of the year, to rework “Pool Hopping.” The new version of the song takes the original up a few notches as Bartees Strange adds dimension with his complimentary vocals and jaunty guitar.

Speaking about the remix in a statement, Tudzin applauded Bartees Strange’s talents. “There is no one at this whole dang pool party that could give a better spin on ‘Pool Hopping’ than Bartees Strange,” she said. “I’m so honored to have found a collaborator and friend in Bartees. Also I’m thrilled that he said yes to adding his style so we can all celebrate ‘Pool Hopping’ Summer for just a little bit longer.”

Listen to Bartees Strange’s “Pool Hopping” remix above.

Let Me Do One More is out 10/1 via Snack Shack Tracks/Hopeless Records. Get it here.