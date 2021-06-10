Illuminati Hotties Get Wet And Wild In The New ‘Pool Hopping’ Video

Illuminati Hotties are ringing in Hot Vax Summer with a pop-punk cannonball. “Pool Hopping” is the first track from the just-announced forthcoming album Let Me Do One More, which arrives October 1.

Directed by Katie Neuhof, the bubblegum-bright video features singer/writer/producer Sarah Tudzin chirping about indecision from various doughnut inner tubes. The song emits so many summertime vibes, it’s easy to gloss over Tudzin’s most excellent couplet game, which had me at “Stealth makeout / Breakfast takeout.”

Tudzin said that this record is the culmination of three years of uncertainty in the music business, where she was embroiled in label disputes and unpaid royalties. Let Me Do One More sounds — so far — like a big sigh of relief from all that. As Tudzin said of “Pool Hopping”: “I’m so stoked to have grilled up a splashy new song & music video to soundtrack your wettest & wildest parties to date. This track is for when it’s hot, you’re crushing on someone new, and your adventure senses are tingling. Come on in, the water’s fine!!!”

Illuminati Hotties are on tour supporting Death Cab For Cutie’s west coast dates in September. The day after the album drops, on October 2, the Hotties will headline Zebulon in Los Angeles.

Watch the “Pool Hopping” video above and find the Let Me Do One More art and tracklist below. Also revisit our 2018 interview with Tudzin here.

1. “Pool Hopping”

2. “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA”

3. “Knead”

4. “Threatening Each Other re: Capitalism”

5. “u v v p” Feat. Buck Meek

6. “Protector”

7. “Joni: LA’s No 1 Health Goth”

8. “Kickflip”

9. “Toasting” Feat. Alex Menne

10. “The Sway”

11. “Cheap Shoes”

12. “Growth”

Let Me Do One More is out 10/1 via Snake Shack Tracks. Pre-order it here.

Death Cab For Cutie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.