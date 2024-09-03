Imagine Dragons is taking one small step for man, one giant leap for broadcasting songs from the Moon.

Last year, the Las Vegas-based trio of Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon, and Ben McKee recorded a song, “Children Of The Sky,” for the open-world video game Starfield. The track hasn’t been played during Imagine Dragons’ Loom World Tour yet, because the band was saving it for a special occasion.

Billboard reports that “Children Of The Sky” will make its live debut at the band’s Hollywood Bowl show on October 27 featuring the Los Angeles Film Orchestra and composer Inon Zur. The song will then be “transmitted back to Earth from the surface of the Moon as part of Lonestar’s Freedom Mission flying with Intuitive Machines to the South Lunar Pole in early 2025.”

“Our goal is to inspire the next generation of kids to be excited about the future of space and technology, which is why we chose ‘Children of the Sky’ as the first song in history to be broadcast from the Moon,” Ryan Micheletti, an investor in Lonestar through The Veteran Fund, said in a statement.

Imagine Dragons themselves will not be on the Moon, although they could probably afford a trip up there.

You can buy tickets for the Hollywood Bowl concert here and listen to “Children Of The Sky” (non-Moon edition) below.