Today (February 6), the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced the 2024 summer season for the Hollywood Bowl. The legendary venue will host performances from artists like Mitski (in her Hollywood Bowl debut) and Beck, as well as the first West Coast edition of Roots Picnic, featuring The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep, and more.
Other highlights from the season include the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Infinity Saga Concert Experience,” a Juneteenth celebration with T-Pain and special guests, the two-day Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival featuring artists like Kamasi Washington and Robert Glasper, and other performances by artists including Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Chaka Khan, Gary Clark Jr., and Herbie Hancock.
Check out the full list of upcoming Hollywood Bowl performances from summer onward below, and find more information at the Hollywood Bowl website.
Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival
Saturday, June 15, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenio Hall, host
Jodeci
Christian McBride
Charles Lloyd with Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier, and Brian Blade
Mulatu Astatke
Alex Isley
Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance at UCLA
Sunday, June 16, 3:30 p.m.
Arsenio Hall, host
Kamasi Washington
Robert Glasper with special guest Yebba
Cory Henry
Soul Rebels with special guest Seun Kuti
Baby Rose
Brian Blade & the Fellowship Band
Aneesa Strings
Juneteenth Celebration
T-Pain Plus Special Guests — Wednesday, June 19, 8 p.m.
T-Pain
Color of Noise Orchestra
Derrick Hodge, conductor
Opening Night at the Bowl
Henry Mancini 100th Celebration — Sunday, June 23, 7:30 p.m.
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Special guests to include Michael Bublé, Dave Koz, and Monica Mancini
Roots Picnic: Hip-Hop is the Love of My Life
Saturday, June 29, 8 p.m.
The Roots
Queen Latifah
Common
Digable Planets
Arrested Development
The Pharcyde
Black Sheep
And more…
July Fourth Fireworks Spectacular with Harry Connick Jr.
Tuesday, July 2, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 4, 7:30 p.m.
Harry Connick Jr.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Thomas Wilkins, conductor
Beck with the LA Phil
Saturday, July 6. 8 p.m.
Beck
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Steven Reineke, conductor
Patti LaBelle
Sunday, July 7, 7:30 p.m.
Scheherazade
Tuesday, July 9, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Elim Chan, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
Unsuk CHIN subito con forza
PROKOFIEV Violin Concerto No. 2
RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Scheherazade
All-Gershwin
Thursday, July 11, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Lionel Bringuier, conductor
Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano
Isabel Leonard, vocalist
GERSHWIN Cuban Overture
GERSHWIN Rhapsody in Blue
GERSHWIN Song Selections
GERSHWIN Variations on “I Got Rhythm”
GERSHWIN An American in Paris
Maestro of the Movies: John Williams with the LA Phil
Friday, July 12, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 13, 8 p.m.
Sunday, July 14, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
John Williams, conductor
David Newman, conductor
Ray Chen Plays Tchaikovsky
Tuesday, July 16, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Afkham, conductor
Ray Chen, violin
TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto
MENDELSSOHN Symphony No. 3, “Scottish”
Big Band Night
Maria Schneider Orchestra • Count Basie Orchestra
Wednesday, July 17, 8 p.m.
Ballet Folklórico de Mexico with the LA Phil
Thursday, July 18, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Carlos Miguel Prieto, conductor
Ballet Folklórico de México de Amalia Hernández
Salvador López López, general director
Viviana Basanta, artistic director
CHÁVEZ Symphony No. 2, “Sinfonía India”
Juan Pablo CONTRERAS Mariachitlán
Gabriela ORTIZ Antrópolis
REVUELTAS Sensemayá
Arturo MÁRQUEZ Danzón No. 2
LARA (arr. Ferrer) Danzones de Lara
MONCAYO Huapango
Disney ’80s-’90s Celebration in Concert
Friday, July 19, 8 p.m.
Saturday, July 20, 8 p.m.
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
Sarah Hicks, conductor
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit • Sylvan Esso
Uwade
Sunday, July 21, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Mozart Under the Stars
Tuesday, July 23, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Zubin Mehta, conductor
Pinchas Zukerman, violin
MOZART Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio
MOZART Violin Concerto No. 3
MOZART Symphony No. 41, “Jupiter”
All-Beethoven
Thursday, July 25, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Robertson, conductor
Sunwook Kim, piano
Clara-Jumi Kang, violin
Hayoung Choi, cello
BEETHOVEN Coriolan Overture
BEETHOVEN Triple Concerto
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 5
Chaka Khan
Friday, July 26, 8 p.m.
The Music of Les Misérables, Miss Saigon, and More: Boublil and Schönberg’s Do You Hear the People Sing?
Sunday, July 28, 7:30 p.m.
Stravinsky & Khachaturian
Tuesday, July 30, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Kevin John Edusei, conductor
Martin Chalifour, violin
KHACHATURIAN Violin Concerto
KHACHATURIAN Spartacus Suite No. 2
STRAVINSKY The Firebird Suite (1919 version)
Schumann & Bruch
Thursday, August 1, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Xian Zhang, conductor
Karen Gomyo, violin
WAGNER Overture to Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg
BRUCH Violin Concerto No. 1
R. SCHUMANN Symphony No. 1, “Spring”
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Friday, August 2, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 3, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Otto Tausk, conductor
Behzod Abduraimov, piano
USC Trojan Marching Band
TCHAIKOVSKY Polonaise from Eugene Onegin
TCHAIKOVSKY Piano Concerto No. 1
TCHAIKOVSKY Suite from Sleeping Beauty
TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 Overture
Reggae Night XXII
Jamrock Reggae Night at the Bowl
Sunday, August 4, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Prokofiev & Shostakovich
Tuesday, August 6, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Ryan Bancroft, conductor
Denis Kozhukhin, piano
PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3
SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 10
Laufey with the LA Phil
Wednesday, August 7, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Conductor to be announced
Symphonic Tango & Flamenco
Thursday, August 8, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
François López-Ferrer, conductor
Blake Pouliot, violin
Flamenco Vivo Carlota Santana
Emilio Ochando, choreographer
FALLA The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No. 2
PIAZZOLLA Four Seasons of Buenos Aires
DEBUSSY Ibéria
RAVEL Boléro
Artist to be announced
Saturday, August 10, 8 p.m.
Sunday, August 11, 7:30 p.m.
India.Arie
Friday, August 9, 8 p.m.
All-Rachmaninoff
Tuesday, August 13, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Alexander Malofeev, piano
RACHMANINOFF Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2
Herbie Hancock: Head Hunters 50th
Wednesday, August 14, 8 p.m.
Herbie Hancock
Harvey Mason
Bennie Maupin
Bill Summers
Marcus Miller
The Elements with Joshua Bell
Thursday, August 15, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Rodolfo Barráez, conductor
Joshua Bell, violin
COPLAND El Salón México
Kevin PUTS/Edgar MEYER/Jake HEGGIE/Jennifer HIGDON/Jessie MONTGOMERY The
Elements
BERNSTEIN Symphonic Dances from West Side Story
The Gipsy Kings
Featuring Nicolas Reyes
Friday, August 16, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 17, 8 p.m.
Smooth Summer Jazz
George Benson
Sunday, August 18, 6:30 p.m.
All-Dvořák with Midori
Tuesday, August 20, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Christian Reif, conductor
Midori, violin
DVOŘÁK Carnival Overture
DVOŘÁK Violin Concerto
DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 7
Gary Clark Jr. and The War and Treaty
Wednesday, August 21, 8 p.m.
The Rite of Spring
Thursday, August 22, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Teddy Abrams, conductor
Program to include:
Michael Tilson THOMAS Agnegram
STRAVINSKY The Rite of Spring
Pink Martini Featuring China Forbes
Friday, August 23, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 24, 8 p.m.
Mt. Joy
Sunday, August 25, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Singin’ in the Rain in Concert
Tuesday, August 27, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
David Newman, conductor
Gustavo Dudamel & Yunchan Lim
Thursday, August 29, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Yunchan Lim, piano
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 5, “Emperor”
TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5
Marvel Studios Infinity Saga Concert Experience
Friday, August 30, 8 p.m.
Saturday, August 31, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Toto and Christopher Cross
Sunday, September 1, 7:30 p.m.
Carmen and Carnival with Dudamel
Tuesday, September 3, 8 p.m.
Thursday, September 5, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Sergio Tiempo, piano
Karin Lechner, piano
Rihab Chaieb, mezzo-soprano
Roberto SIERRA Fandangos
BIZET Scenes from Carmen
Roberto SIERRA Alegría
SAINT-SAËNS Carnival of the Animals
Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
Wednesday, September 4, 8 p.m.
Trombone Shorty
Big Boi
Natalia Lafourcade with the LA Phil
Friday, September 6, 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 7, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Vance Joy
‘dream your life away’ 10-Year Anniversary Tour
Sunday, September 8, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Dudamel Leads Beethoven 9
Tuesday, September 10, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Key’mon Murrah, countertenor
Hera Hyesang Park, soprano
Samantha Hankey, mezzo-soprano
Anthony León, tenor
Dashon Burton, bass
Los Angeles Master Chorale
Grant Gershon, Artistic Director
Jenny Wong, Associate Artistic Director
BERNSTEIN Chichester Psalms
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9
Sammy Davis, Jr. at 100
Wednesday, September 11, 8 p.m.
Dudamel and the Stars of Opera
Thursday, September 12, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor
Diana Damrau, soprano
Jonas Kaufmann, tenor
VERDI Overture to I Vespri siciliani
MASCAGNI Intermezzo from Cavalleria rusticana
VARIOUS Selected arias and duets
RESPIGHI Pines of Rome
Boyz II Men
Friday, September 13, 8 p.m.
Saturday, September 14, 8 p.m.
Sunday, September 15, 8 p.m.
Fireworks Finale
Rodrigo y Gabriela
Wednesday, September 18, 8 p.m.
The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA
Friday, September 20, 8 p.m.
Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-along
Saturday, September 21, 6 p.m. Pre-show; 7:30 p.m. film
Melissa Peterman, host
Cumbia at the Bowl!
Sunday, September 22, 7 p.m.
KCRW Festival
Grupo Cañaveral de Humberto Pabón
La Sonora Dinamita
Los Hermanos Flores
Camilo
Thursday, September 26, 8 p.m.
Mitski
Sharon Van Etten
Saturday, September 28, 8 p.m.
