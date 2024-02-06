Today (February 6), the Los Angeles Philharmonic Association announced the 2024 summer season for the Hollywood Bowl. The legendary venue will host performances from artists like Mitski (in her Hollywood Bowl debut) and Beck, as well as the first West Coast edition of Roots Picnic, featuring The Roots, Queen Latifah, Common, Digable Planets, Arrested Development, The Pharcyde, Black Sheep, and more.

Other highlights from the season include the world premiere of Marvel Studios’ “Infinity Saga Concert Experience,” a Juneteenth celebration with T-Pain and special guests, the two-day Hollywood Bowl Jazz Festival featuring artists like Kamasi Washington and Robert Glasper, and other performances by artists including Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Chaka Khan, Gary Clark Jr., and Herbie Hancock.

Check out the full list of upcoming Hollywood Bowl performances from summer onward below, and find more information at the Hollywood Bowl website.