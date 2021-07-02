Imagine Dragons have announced their fifth album, Mercury — Act 1 will be coming this September. They’re previewing the new collection of songs tonight with a single called “Wrecked,” which starts off a bit more acoustic than some of what we’ve heard from them in the past. Don’t worry though, it builds to a towering, dark chorus just in time, a reflection of how relationship endings and grief can be swift and overwhelming. The song was written by frontman Dan Reynolds after losing his his sister-in-law, Alisha Durtschi Reynolds.

“She was the brightest light,” Reynolds said. “A beacon of joy and strength for everyone she met. Her sudden passing has shaken me in ways that I still am unable to express. I was with her and my brother when she passed, and it was the first time in my life that I had witnessed death in this way. It sealed into my mind the fragility of life and finality of this all. I’ve watched my brother face something that no one should have to. But I’ve also seen his faith bring him hope in a future with her. I can only hope for the same,” Reynolds says. “This song was my way of dealing with it all, as music has always been my refuge. No longer being a man of fervent faith, I can only hope that she hears it somewhere in a place where she is healed and no longer in pain. This song is my wish for an eternity with those that I love.”

This new single follows up a couple other new songs from the band, “Follow You” and “Cutthroat.” Check out the moving new song above and look out for Mercury — Act 1 out on KIDinaKORNER/Interscope on September 3.