It’s that time of the year again: December is here and publications (including Uproxx) have begun rolling out their picks for the best albums of the year. That means it’s also time for another annual installment of the Indiecasties, an episode of Indiecast where hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen honor their favorite (and most overrated) albums of the year. This year’s categories are: Most annoying Music Writer Twitter story, “Why Isn’t This On Your List” Award: Consensus Album That is Truly Overrated, The “Hey, I Actually Like The Album!” Award For Artist You Came To Like This Year, Biggest Disappointment, and Most 2022 Album of 2022.

To kick off the episode, Indiecast discusses the most talked-about event in music this week: Spotify Wrapped. While Apple Music users feel particularly excluded, the ethics of Spotify also come into question. It’s no secret that Spotify rips off artists but does scolding Spotify users help the cause in the long run?

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 117 here or below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.

https://open.spotify.com/episode/5xN3lpHtSnaqNYROLetAn3?si=783882d6eb104b3e