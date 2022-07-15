It seems a lot of early ’00s bands have been rolling out music lately. Recently, we’ve gotten new material by The Mars Volta, Wilco, and Arcade Fire, but the list truly goes on. Now, Interpol is the latest early aughts icon to release a new project with their seventh studio album The Other Side of Make-Believe. On this week’s Indiecast episode, hosts Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen discuss the band’s legacy and how their new music compares to their early catalog.

This week also had a few headline-worthy indie news stories. Lana Del Rey went public with her new boyfriend Jack Donoghue, who happens to be the singer of witch house band SALEM, prompting the question: “How the hell did those two meet?” Perhaps the most baffling news this week came from the January 6th hearings, where an ex-member of far-right group The Oathkeepers wore a Descendents t-shirt while testifying. Of course, Descendents were quick to distance themselves from the organization.

The Recommendation Corner this week has Ian revisiting The Blood Brothers discography while Steven shouts out the new album by Nightlands, the side project of The War On Drugs’ Dave Hartley.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 97 below and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com, and make sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter for all the latest news. We also recently launched a visualizer for our favorite Indiecast moments. Check those out here.