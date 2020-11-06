Indiecast Deliberates The Best Albums Of 1999

With Wilco’s Summerteeth reissue coming later this month to (belatedly) celebrate its twentieth anniversary, Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen are looking back to 1999. While it might not have necessarily been a more innocent time, it was certainly a simpler time where teen pop and nu-metal ruled the radio waves and alternative rock was starting to become plain old indie rock.

In the new episode of Indiecast Hyden and Cohen revisited their five favorite albums from the era to determine what still holds up today. While Hyden’s top five albums walks that line between alt-rock and indie rock with albums like Summerteeth and Nine Inch Nails’ The Fragile, Cohen was more focused on the emo rock scene, remembering albums from Jimmy Eat World and American Football.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Cohen supports the new album from Philadelphia band The Goalie’s Anxiety At The Penalty Kick. Hyden, on the other hand, is still looking to the past to sing the praises of Foxygen’s 2013 album We Are the 21st Century Ambassadors of Peace & Magic.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday.