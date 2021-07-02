Indiecast Brings Back The Indiecasties For Mid-Year Honors

Late last year, Steve and Ian created the Indiecasties, a special, highly sought-after distinction honoring the best, worst, and downright strangest releases of the year. This week, they’re bringing back the segment for a mid-year review to award titles like Most Valuable Album Cycle (MVAC), Memory-Holed Album Of The Year So Far, and Most “Festival Band” Festival Band to the best and brightest of the first six months of 2021. Artists recognized in this year’s installment include St. Vincent, Japanese Breakfast, Kings Of Leon, Iceage, and many more.

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Ian is plugging South Carolina outfit Adjy, who released The Idyll Opus (I-IV) earlier this week. Steve, on the other hand, is taking a break from plugging new albums to shout out Summer Of Soul, the new Questlove-directed documentary focused on the Harlem Cultural Festival during the summer of 1969.

