Indiecast Discusses The Return Of Bright Eyes And The Killers

Bright Eyes and The Killers are both back with new albums. For Bright Eyes, Down In The Weeds, Where The World Once Was is their first album in nearly a decade, and one that Steven Hyden says might be a little too grandiose for its own good.

On the other hand, The Killers’ Imploding The Mirage reinvigorates the veteran band after 2017’s underwhelming Wonderful Wonderful, leaving Hyden to ask the question: “Are The Killers… kinda great again?”

These two albums are the focus in this week’s new episode of Indiecast, wherein Hyden and Ian Cohen go deep on the new material, all the while examining where it fits into the bands’ respective careers as a whole, and where both bands can go from here. In the Recommendation Corner this week are retro Saddle Creek bands Now It’s Overheard and The Good Life, as well as two new singles from Father John Misty that seem to be thematically connected… could there be a new album on the way? Only time will tell.

