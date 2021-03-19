Steven Hyden and Ian Cohen kick off this week’s episode of Indiecast with a half-assed recap of last week’s Grammys. It doesn’t last long before the duo dive straight into a discussion of the aesthetic and influence of Kurt Vile in honor of the tenth anniversary of Smoke Ring For My Halo.

The main topic this week is Chemtrails Over The Country Club, the seventh studio album from Lana Del Rey. It’s the follow-up to Norman F*cking Rockwell, which was one of our favorite albums of 2019, and Lana seems to feel the pressure across her latest. Like her other work, Chemtrails is a cinematic affair ripe with what can only be described as “vibes.”

In this week’s Recommendation Corner, Hyden is bumping Cohen’s recommendation from last week of the new album by Really From, the Boston jazz-punk outfit. Cohen, on the other hand, has been digging into South Korean outfit Parannoul, whose releases are only available on Bandcamp.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 31 below.