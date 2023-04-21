Indiecast Hashes Out Frank Ocean’s Coachella Appearance

On this show we talk about the biggest music news of the week, and this week the biggest music news involved Frank Ocean’s disastrous appearance at Coachella, and the subsequent cancelation of his performance this weekend. Steven and Ian try to comprehend the original concept for the performance — apparently it involved an ice rink and an army of skaters? — and why Frank Ocean is the sort of artist that people love precisely because he’s likely to bail on a Coachella headliner performance.

We also talked about the current status of AI music, which this week included a fake near-hit by Drake and The Weeknd and a faux-Oasis record that kinda replicated their mid-’90s prime. Ian tried to talk Steve out of having a nervous breakdown over the destructive potential of artificial intelligence replacing the human race. Was he successful? Find out!

After a brief conversation over whether 72 Seasons is an AI Metallica record — it kind of sounds like it! — the guys dove into the mailbag. A listener from Australia asked for a “yay or nay” verdict on the iconic punk band Against Me!, while an audience member from Quebec inquired about our favorite backyard barbecue music. Is it a surprise that Steven and Ian both had My Morning Jacket on their lists?

In Recommendation Corner, Ian talked up Superviolet, a solo project by an ex-member of the Ohio emo band The Sidekicks, while Steven stumped for singer-songwriter Kara Jackson, whose recent LP Why Does The Earth Give Us People To Love? is a singular jazzy folk gem.

New episodes of Indiecast drop every Friday. Listen to Episode 135 here and subscribe wherever you get your podcasts. You can submit questions for Steve and Ian at indiecastmailbag@gmail.com